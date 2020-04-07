Freddy LeRoy Wright, 60, of Eufaula, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at his home.

Freddy was born on Sept. 28, 1959, in Norfolk, Virginia, the son of Frederick and Linda Kay (DeLeon) Wright.

He graduated from high school and then received his Associate of Science degree from Seminole State College.

Freddy served in the United States Army.

On Dec. 21, 1979, Freddy married Cindy Glover. He adored his wife of 40 years and would call her "his girl."

Freddy owned and operated Wright's Construction. After moving to the lake in 2006, he changed the name to Lakefront Construction. His big desire was to striper fish and to live at Eufaula Lake. He enjoyed being on the lake and loved to take the kids and grandkids in the boat fishing, tubing and skiing. He loved his family trips pheasant hunting in the panhandle with his children, grandchildren, his wife and his dad. He loved building houses, but especially enjoyed cabinet making and trim work. He was excellent at it. He loved God and his family.

Four and a half years ago, Freddy had major heart attacks leaving him with 10% of his heart and congestive heart failure. He made it until 2019 when God and Dr. Nabhan led him to a special heart team at Integris Hospital. He had a heart transplant on May 29, 2019. He fought and nearly completed his first year post transplant. We were so blessed by having him nearly another year. We are very grateful to our donor family.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy, of the home; his father, Frederick Wright; his children, Tara and husband, Matt Vandeberghe and Freddy Aaron and wife, Kristin Wright; his siblings, Crystal Potter and Mike Wright; and his grandchildren, Dawson and Hayden Vandeberghe and Bryce and Alexys Wright, all of Shawnee.

He is preceded in death by his mother.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LifeShare of Oklahoma at www.LifeShareOK.org

