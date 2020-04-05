OKLAHOMA CITY - According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health has released the latest numbers for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) within the state.

These are the number of confirmed cases from COVID-19 test kits.

As of Sunday, April 5, the state has 1,252 confirmed cases in 57 counties:

265 cases: Oklahoma County

240 cases: Tulsa County

171 cases: Cleveland County

44 cases: Creek County

47 cases: Wagoner County

39 cases: Comanche County

35 cases: Washington County

33 cases: Canadian County

27 cases: Osage County

25 cases: Greer County

20 cases: Kay Muskogee Payne County

22 cases: Pawnee County

18 cases: Adair County

13 cases: Rogers County

12 cases: Cherokee, Delaware, McClain and Pottawatomie Counties

11 cases: Okmulgee and Ottawa Counties

9 cases: Garvin, Mayes, Nowata and Stephens Counties

8 cases: Pontotoc and Rogers Counties

7 cases: Lincoln and Pontotoc Counties

6 cases: Grady, Logan, Noble and Pittsburg Counties

5 cases: Custer and Garfield Counties

4 cases: Caddo, Cotton, Jackson, Latimer and Sequoyah Counties

3 cases: Bryan, Craig and Kingfisher Counties

2 cases: Choctaw, Love, Seminole and Texas Counties

1 case: Atoka, Beckham, Carter, Grant, Kiowa, Le Flore, Major, McCurtain, Macintosh,, Tillman, Washita and Woodward Counties

The age range is 0-102, with 421 cases in the 65+ danger zone.

So far there have been 1,401 negative tests, 330 hospitalizations and 46 deaths.

Deaths:

Canadian County - 1 - a male in the 65+ age group.

Cleveland County - 10 - a male in the 50-64 age group, five females in the 65+ age group, four males in the 65+ age group.

Creek County - 1 - a male in the 65+ age group.

Greer County - 1 - a female in the 65+ age group.

Kay County - 1 - a male in the 65+ age group.

Latimer County - 1 - a male in the 65+ age group.

Mayes County - 1 - a male in 50-64 age group.

Muskogee County - 2 - two males in the 65+ age group.

Oklahoma County - 11 - two females in the 50-64 age group. three males in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65+ age group, three males in the 65+ age group.

Osage County - 2 - a male in the 50-64 age group, a male in the 65+ age group.

Pawnee County - 1 - a male in the 50-64 age group.

Seminole County - 1 - a male in the 65+ age group.

Sequoyah County - 1 - a female in the 50-64 age group.

Stephens County - 1 - a male in the 65+ age group.

Tulsa County - 8 - a male in the 36-49 age group, a male in the 50-64 age group, four females in the 65+ age group, two males in the 65+ age group.

Wagoner County - 2 - a female in the 65+ age group, a male in the 65+ age group.

Washington County - 1 - a female in the 65+ age group.

• The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to support COVID-19 response operations across Oklahoma. In addition to county health departments operating testing sites, the agency's central warehouse is operating seven days a week to address emergency personal protective equipment (PPE) and supply restocking needs of medical system providers, local health departments, emergency management and first responders.

• Warehouse operations involve the efforts of OSDH staff, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, the Regional Medical Response System and the Oklahoma Department of Forestry drivers who are moving a combination of assets from the federal Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) and incoming supplies ordered by the state in order to support the needs of frontline workers in Oklahoma.

• Local public health departments around the state continue to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.