Alice Fay Dodd

Alice Fay Dodd, 79 of Kerrville, passed away March 26, 2020 in Kerrville. She was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to Roy and Octavia Pierce on August 23, 1940. She married Stanley Dodd November 30, 1959 in Bartlesville.

She went to school in Bartlesville where she graduated. After retirement, she moved to Kerrville and was a member of Calvary Temple Church. She loved listening to music by her pastor, Del Way.

Alice is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Octavia Pierce; sister, Margaret Large; brother, Wendel Pierce; and son, Billy Jack Dodd.

Alice is survived by husband, Stanley Dodd; daughter, Lisa Shaw and husband, Steve Shaw; daughter, Lorie Spurny and husband, James Spurny; daughter, Maggie Dodd; grandchildren, April Palmer, Stanton Shaw, Brandon Spurny, Tyler Dodd, Amanda Spurny, Missouri Dodd and Gage Spurny; great-grandchildren, Alissa Palmer, Sydnee Palmer, Aleeyah Dean, Maddie Dodd, Mason Taylor, Maelee Taylor, Aries Dodd and Emaline Spurny.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family of Alice Dodd wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Ronnie from Alamo Hospice.