MIAMI — An additional confirmed positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in Ottawa County, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

According to the OSDH report issued Sunday morning, there are now 11 cases in Ottawa County.

There are 12 in Delaware County and three cases in Craig County.

The OSDH says there are 1,252 confirmed positive cases in Oklahoma as of 7 a.m. Sunday, April 5.

Since Saturday’s report, there have been an additional four deaths:

o Three in Cleveland County, two males and a female older than 65.

o One in Seminole County, a male older than 65.

There are 46 total deaths in the state.

There now have been 1,401 negative cases with 330 cumulative hospitalizations.

Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health continues to support COVID-19 response operations across Oklahoma. In addition to county health departments operating testing sites, the agency's central warehouse is operating seven days a week to address emergency personal protective equipment (PPE) and supply restocking needs of medical system providers, local health departments, emergency management and first responders.

Warehouse operations involve the efforts of OSDH staff, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, the Regional Medical Response System and the Oklahoma Department of Forestry drivers who are moving a combination of assets from the federal Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) and incoming supplies ordered by the state in order to support the needs of frontline workers in Oklahoma.

Local public health departments around the state continue to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state.

There are 26 statewide, but none in Ottawa, Delaware or Craig counties.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.