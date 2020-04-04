OKLAHOMA CITY — In a telephonic court hearing Friday, Oklahoma’s solicitor general defended Gov. Kevin Stitt’s temporary, coronavirus-related abortion prohibition, saying the state has a compelling public interest to prevent abortions and other elective medical procedures during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Federal Judge Charles Goodwin did not issue a ruling Friday in response to a request from the Center for Reproductive Rights and other abortion rights groups seeking a temporary restraining order to halt Stitt’s executive order that disallowed most abortions through April 30.

Disputing claims that Stitt’s order is an outright abortion ban, Solicitor General Mithun Mansinghani said it is a postponement of medical procedures that is necessary to help flatten the curve of COVID-19.

But Travis Tu, senior legal counsel for the Center for Reproductive Rights, said there are limits to what the state can do, even in an unprecedented health crisis. Tu pointed to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade that granted women the right to choose to have an abortion.

Tu argued Stitt’s abortion prohibition unconstitutionally singles out abortion clinics despite many health care providers and businesses being allowed to remain open under rules put forth by Stitt.

“There really is no other type of medical care the state has categorically prohibited,” he said.

In justifying his abortion prohibition, Stitt cited rising demands for hospital beds and a shortage of personal protective equipment for health care workers as reasoning for the suspension of surgeries.

Medication and surgical abortions require almost no personal protective equipment, Tu said. Health care workers at the clinics wear gloves, protective eye wear and masks in some instances, he said.

But as for PPE that could be used against the coronavirus, Trust Women clinic in Oklahoma City, a party in the lawsuit, has about 50 respirator masks that are being used conservatively, he said.

Both attorneys cited different statistics on hospitalization rates for abortion patients to back up their points.

“The state’s interests here are in minimizing the virus’s spread, minimizing the use of PPE and minimizing the use of hospital resources,” Mansinghani said.

The attorneys also disagreed on abortion-related travel and how it could spread COVID-19.

Tu said Stitt’s abortion prohibition will cause Oklahoma women seeking an abortion to drive to other states for the procedure, potentially resulting in the spread of COVID-19.

Mansinghani argued if Oklahoma abortion clinics were still offering services, women from out of state or from other parts of Oklahoma would seek abortions in the state’s metro areas. He also noted that some Oklahoma abortion clinics have to fly in doctors from other states, which he said could be dangerous considering the spread of COVID-19.

Ultimately, Mansinghani urged Judge Goodwin to defer to Stitt’s management of the public health crisis.

Goodwin asked the attorneys to confer with each other on Friday to see if they could come up with a compromise on the abortion issue. If a compromise can’t be reached, Goodwin said he will issue a judgment on the request for a temporary restraining order in the coming days.