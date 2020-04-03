Curbside COVID-19 testing will be available by appointment only beginning Monday, April 6, at the Osage County Health Department, 1115 E. 15th St., Pawhuska, while supplies are available.

The Health Department encourages those individuals 18 and older who are experiencing a fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, or shortness of breath to contact the agency at 918-287-3740 to reserve an appointment, according to an OCHD release. Testing is free and does not require insurance. Instructions for utilizing the curbside testing service will be provided at the time the appointment is made.

A physician’s order is not needed in order to be tested through the curbside testing option, the release states. However, established patients seeking testing are encouraged to contact their primary care provider.

During the curbside testing, residents are asked to remain in their vehicle at all times.

For additional information about COVID-19 or testing, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov or call the coronavirus hotline at 1-877-215-8336.