The Oklahoma State Department of Health released its latest COVID-19 numbers Thursday morning, showing Pottawatomie County's confirmed cases increased from six to nine. Lincoln County has six cases and Seminole County has one.

From OSDH:

As of this advisory, there are 879 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are an additional four deaths:

Two in Tulsa County, a male in the 36-49 age group and a male older than 65.

One in Stephens County, a male older than 65.

One in Muskogee County, a male older than 65.

There are 34 total deaths in the state.

The state now has supplies to test more than 13,000 individuals for COVID-19. Commissioner of Health Gary Cox and Governor Kevin Stitt urge health care providers and testing centers to loosen testing requirements and to offer testing to any Oklahoman with symptoms of COVID-19. Read the commissioner’s public letter here.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is working to open additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state. Find the drive-thru locations open today by clicking here.

The governor expanded his Executive Order yesterday, adjusting the timeframe for non-essential businesses to suspend services as well as the suspension of elective surgeries and minor medical procedures.

The state’s “Safer at Home” order continues to apply until April 30 for all Oklahomans 65 and older, as well as those with compromised immune systems.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State) 879

Positive (Out-of-State) 2

Negative* 1,265

Hospitalizations 257

Deaths 34