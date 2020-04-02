OKLAHOMA CITY - According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health has released the latest numbers for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) within the state.

These are the number of confirmed cases from COVID-19 test kits.

As of Thursday, April 2, the state has 879 confirmed cases in 52 counties:

216 cases: Oklahoma County

151 cases: Tulsa County

121 cases: Cleveland County

36 cases: Creek County

28 cases: Canadian

27 cases: Comanche County

24 cases: Kay, Wagoner and Washington Counties

23 cases: Washington County

22 cases: Osage County

18 cases: Payne County

15 cases: Muskogee and Pawnee Counties

11 cases: McClain County

10 cases: Delaware and Wagoner Counties

9 cases: Adair and Pottawatomie Counties

8 cases: Ottawa and Rogers Counties

7 cases: Garvin, Cherokee and Stephens County

6 cases: Lincoln and Nowata Counties

5 cases: Custer, Logan, Mayes, Noble, Okmulgee and Pontotoc Counties

4 cases: Garfield and Sequoyah Counties

3 cases: Grady County

2 cases: Bryan, Caddo, Craig, Greer, Jackson, Kingfisher, Latimer, Love and Pittsburg Counties

1 case: Atoka, Beckham, Carter, Choctaw, Cotton, Kiowa, Le Flore, Seminole, Texas and Woodward Counties

The age range is 0-96, with 309 cases in the 65+ danger zone.

So far there have been 1,265 negative tests, 257 hospitalizations and 34 deaths.

Deaths:

Canadian County - a male in the 65+ age group.

Cleveland County - a male in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65+ age group, two males in the 65+ age group.

Creek County - a male in the 65+ age group.

Greer County - a female in the 65+ age group.

Kay County - a male in the 65+ age group.

Mayes County - a male in 50-64 age group.

Muskogee County - two males in the 65+ age group.

Oklahoma County - two females in the 50-64 age group. three males in the 50-64 age group, two females in the 65+ age group, three males in the 65+ age group.

Osage County - a male in the 65+ age group.

Pawnee County - a male in the 50-64 age group.

Sequoyah County - a female in the 50-64 age group.

Stephens County - a male in the 65+ age group.

Tulsa County - a male in the 36-49 age group, a male in the 50-64 age group, a female in the 65+ age group, two males in the 65+ age group.

Wagoner County - a female in the 65+ age group, a male in the 65+ age group.

◦ The state now has supplies to test more than 13,000 individuals for COVID-19. Commissioner of Health Gary Cox and Governor Kevin Stitt urge health care providers and testing centers to loosen testing requirements and to offer testing to any Oklahoman with symptoms of COVID-19. Read the commissioner’s public letter here.

◦ The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is working to open additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state. Find the drive-thru locations open today by clicking here.

◦ The governor expanded his Executive Order yesterday, adjusting the timeframe for non-essential businesses to suspend services as well as the suspension of elective surgeries and minor medical procedures.

◦ The state’s “Safer at Home” order continues to apply until April 30 for all Oklahomans 65 and older, as well as those with compromised immune systems.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.