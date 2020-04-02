In its daily situation report for April 2 on the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Oklahoma State Department of Health for the first time showed a fatality for Osage County.

The report shows Osage County with 22 positive tests for the virus and one death.

Statewide, the April 2 OSDH report showed 879 positive test results for 52 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, and 34 deaths.

Osage County’s first positive test for coronavirus infection was publicly reported March 25 — 8 days ago.

Nationwide at midday April 2, more than 200,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19, and in excess of 5,100 had died.

— Information provided by Oklahoma State Department of HealthCOVID-19 Oklahoma Test ResultsPositive (In-State)879Positive (Out-of-State)2Negative*1265Hospitalized257Deaths34COVID-19 Cases by Testing LaboratoryLaboratoryCasesDiagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma173State Public Health Laboratory152Other554Total879COVID-19 Cases by Age GroupingAge Group, YearsCOVID-19 CasesDeaths00-049005-1712018-35139036-49178250-64232865+30924Total87934Age Range: 0-96 yrsMedian Age: 57COVID-19 Cases by GenderGenderCasesDeathsFemale45112Male42822Total87934COVID-19 Cases by CountyCountyCasesDeathsAdair90Atoka10Beckham10Bryan20Caddo20Canadian281Carter10Cherokee70Choctaw10Cleveland1216Comanche270Cotton10Craig20Creek361Custer50Delaware100Garfield40Garvin80Grady30Greer21Jackson20Kay241Kingfisher20Kiowa10Latimer20Le Flore10Lincoln60Logan50Love20Mayes51McClain110Muskogee152Noble50Nowata60Oklahoma21610Okmulgee50Osage221Ottawa80Pawnee151Payne180Pittsburg20Pontotoc50Pottawatomie90Rogers80Seminole10Sequoyah41Stephens71Texas10Tulsa1515Wagoner242Washington240Woodward10Total87934