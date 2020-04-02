In a time of uncertainty, fear, and let’s just say boredom, some innovative Bartlesville residents have taken up bear hunting. And everyone is invited to participate.

With schools closed for the spring and many parents home from work due to ordinances related to COVID-19, people have been looking for ways to keep the family entertained. Now comes this fuzzy, fun distraction.

Stuffed bears, in all shapes, sizes and colors — in addition to other stuffed animals — are popping up on window sills, porches and front lawns all over town. The hunters, whether on foot or in vehicles, hit the trail, and the one who counts the most bears wins.

Obviously the rules are pretty lenient in this game, which is why bear hunting in the city has become so popular.

Kyle Ppool, his wife, Clare, and children Bailey and Ryder drove around the Ranch Heights neighborhood, finishing with a count of 183 bears.

“I saw it first on Bartlesville Neighbors Helping Neighbors during COVID-19,” he said of a Facebook page.

“I didn’t know if it would catch on. People were beginning to share activities for kids to do after being stuck at home,” Ppool said.

“I mentioned it to my daughter, and she wanted to put bears in the yard. Then we drove around and saw more bears.

“We took a drive around, the windows down and music playing.”

Ppool said he appreciates the effort Bartlesville residents put toward children.

“Thank goodness Bartlesville is a community who loves their kids. This thing has taken off to help get us through this time,” he said.

“Working from home is not easy, but I have enjoyed spending time with my family.”

Ppool said he and his wife have enjoyed bear hunting almost as much as their children.

“We were shouting and screaming,” he said about when they discovered a furry find.

Ppool said also has enjoyed seeing individuals and families out walking and enjoying nature.

They plan to choose another neighborhood for their next hunt.

Neighborhoods including Colonial Estates are hiding stuffed animals in addition to Christmas decor to spread the cheer.

Brent Butler has enjoyed the bear hunt with his 5-year-old daughter.

“The 13-year-old is not too much into it,” he said with a laugh.

“I think it’s a great idea. It gives me and my daughter something safe to do away from everyone else. It’s free entertainment,” Butler said.