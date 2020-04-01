OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma made significant gains in stockpiling protective equipment on Tuesday, while the state’s death toll from COVID-19 rose by a third.

The state has received more than 60% of its personal protective equipment (PPE) order from the federal government. State officials reported they expect the rest of Oklahoma’s order of gloves, gowns, face and eye protection, N95 masks and surgical masks to arrive from the federal stockpile in the next few days.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported six more deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 23. Health officials said 177 people have been hospitalized with the disease, 83 of whom are in intensive care units, and 385 more people in hospitals are under investigation.

The state reported 565 people have tested positive for COVID-19, 84 more than Monday. Health experts have said a lack of statewide testing indicates the number of positive tests is far below how many people have actually contracted the disease.

In Washington, President Donald Trump predicted a surge of cases coming in the United States, which already counted 180,000 people who have tested positive.

“We’re going to go through a very tough two weeks,” Trump said in a White House briefing Tuesday evening.

Personal protective equipment and testing capabilities have grown dramatically in Oklahoma, which so far has battled shortages in both capacities.

The state Department of Health saw a sharp uptick in PPE in recent days to distribute to hospitals.

The state has more than 120,000 face shields, 84,000 gowns, 4,200 boxes of gloves, nearly 130,000 N95 masks and 526,800 surgical masks. This averages to 13.3 days worth of protective equipment.

Larger shipments of PPE could arrive next week from private companies. Oklahoma counted 132 ventilators and 160 ventilator circuits.

State hospitals have 19,612 testing kits available for use, according to the state Health Department.

Health Commissioner Gary Cox urged private labs processing Oklahoma’s COVID-19 tests to make daily reports to the state of both positive and negative results.

Cox sent a letter to private labs on Monday, reminding them that the state designated COVID-19 as a disease that can be immediately reported to health officials.

“The Oklahoma State Department of Health is committed to delivering as much transparent data to the public on COVID-19 as state and federal law allows,” Cox wrote in the letter. “It is critical for private labs to help us achieve this mission by reporting daily to the agency both the positive and negative COVID-19 test results to achieve a complete picture of this virus’ impact.”

On Tuesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt and Attorney General Mike Hunter released guidelines for law enforcement and jails to mitigate spread of the coronavirus in detention centers.

Police departments were advised to avoid bringing low-level offenders into jail facilities.

Any arrestees or inmates displaying COVID-19 symptoms must wear a mask while being transported. Inmate transfers to and from Oklahoma jails are discouraged unless absolutely necessary, according to the guidelines.

The state instructed detention centers to expedite probation-only plea agreements and to accelerate plea hearings in court. Inmates who don’t present an unwarranted public safety or flight risk should be considered for release on an own-recognizance bond, the guidelines state.

Detention facilities have been instructed to increase screening of COVID-19 symptoms, frequently disinfect common areas and rearrange bunk assignments, if possible, to allow 6 feet of space between inmates.