OKLAHOMA CITY — Call it an unintended consequence.

But organizers of two initiative petitions say COVID-19 and the ensuing fallout of the outbreak will likely make it impossible to qualify petitions for statewide ballot this year.

Organizers of State Question 807, which seeks to legalize recreational marijuana and implement some criminal justice reforms, and State Question 810, which seeks to establish an independent redistricting commission, say the global pandemic has complicated the signature-gathering process.

“It’s really difficult, if not impossible, to imagine a scenario in which an initiative petition campaign could responsibly and feasibly collect the signatures necessary in order to make the 2020 ballot if that campaign doesn’t already have the signatures on hand,” said Ryan Kiesel, a proponent of SQ 807.

SQ 807, which would legalize recreational marijuana for those 21 and older, is on hold awaiting the Oklahoma Supreme Court to rule on whether the petition can proceed. If the campaign is given the go-ahead to collect signatures, it will hit new roadblocks due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

After Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency on March 15 due to COVID-19, Oklahoma Secretary of State Michael Rogers paused all signature-gathering efforts until the declaration is lifted. Stitt’s emergency declaration is in place for at least 30 days.

Even after the emergency declaration is lifted, the SQ 807 campaign will have to consider whether attempting to collect signatures would be safe, Kiesel said.

It would be irresponsible for anyone to try to collect signatures in this environment,” he said. “It would put signature collectors in danger and it would put the general public in danger.”

Because SQ 807 and SQ 810 seek changes to Oklahoma’s constitution, each campaign would need to collect nearly 178,000 signatures in 90 days — no easy feat in a typical year — to qualify for the ballot.

“Given what we know that’s been slowed down, and the fact that the secretary of state put a stay on signature collection means that any state question that’s been filed is going to have a really difficult time getting on the ballot, and it seems like it may be pretty unlikely,” said Andy Moore, executive director of People Not Politicians.

People Not Politicians is leading the charge for SQ 810, which seeks to take the power to draw legislative and congressional districts away from Oklahoma’s Legislature and vest it with an independent commission.

Moore said the window for collecting signatures and turning them in on time is narrowing. The secretary of state’s office has an Aug. 24 deadline for petitions to qualify for the Nov. 3 ballot. But the office will need 2-3 weeks to count and verify the signatures and campaigns have to build in a cushion in case the signatures get challenged in court, Moore said.

Moore said he is looking at other options, including possibly encouraging the Legislature to allow online signature gathering for initiative petitions. However, Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, both oppose the redistricting petition, which could make them unwilling to pass legislation changing the current initiative petition process.

Also up in the air is how the COVID-19 outbreak may affect the U.S. Census, Moore said. If the census deadline is extended, then People Not Politicians might have more time to get SQ 810 on the ballot, he said. People Not Politicians sought to get the question on the ballot this year so the changes could take effect in time for redistricting in 2021.

State Question 802, which will ask voters to expand Medicaid, has already qualified for the ballot. Stitt just has to set an election date.

State Question 805, which seeks criminal justice reforms to prohibit the use of prior felony convictions to enhance sentences in nonviolent cases, was mere days away from the end of its signature-gathering period when Stitt declared a state of emergency. The campaign will get to finish collecting signatures once the declaration is lifted.