The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program has implemented an online application for new and existing clients in order to minimize exposure to the COVID-19 virus. This application allows clients to provide information and answer questions used to determine potential eligibility.

All WIC clinic sites statewide can now process WIC functions over the phone and electronically. There is not a need for clients to visit a WIC clinic site. The online application will reduce the time currently spent on the phone performing certifications and recertifications for both the client and staff.

Nutrition education is available online, through self-paced lessons and by phone. WIC dietitians are able to meet with clients who have special nutritional needs through telehealth. Food benefits are assigned utilizing an electronic benefits system and for many existing clients, additional food benefits have already been loaded to their eWIC card.

Once the online application is submitted, clinic staff will contact clients to finalize the enrollment and issue benefits. A benefits card will be mailed to new clients.

To access the online application, visit https://osdhcfhs.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4UyhKlxQZFtzm2V.

The OSDH WIC program serves approximately 65,000 participants per month and provides nutritious foods, nutrition education and healthcare referrals.

For more information regarding the online application or about the WIC program, please call 1-888-655-2942 or visit the WIC website at http://wic.health.ok.gov/.