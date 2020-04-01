OKLAHOMA CITY - According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health has released the latest numbers for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) within the state.

These are the number of confirmed cases from COVID-19 test kits.

As of Wednesday, April 1, the state has 719 confirmed cases in 48 counties:

Oklahoma County - 192 cases

Tulsa County - 115 cases

Cleveland County - 87 cases

Creek County - 27 cases

Kay and Canadian Counties - 24 cases

Washington County - 23 cases

Comanche County - 21 cases

Osage County - 19 cases

Payne County - 16 cases

Pawnee and Wagoner Counties - 15 cases

Muskogee County - 13 cases

Wagoner County - 10 cases

McClain County - 9 cases

Adair and Delaware County - 8 cases

Garvin, Cherokee and Ottawa Counties - 7 cases

Pottawatomie and Stephens Counties - 6 cases

Lincoln, Mayes, Noble, Nowata and Pontotoc Counties - 5 cases

Cherokee, Custer, Garfield, Logan, Okmulgee and Rogers Counties - 4 cases

Grady County - 3 cases each

Craig, Greer, Jackson, Latimer, Pittsburg and Sequoyah Counties - 2 cases each

Beckham, Bryan, Caddo, Carter, Choctaw, Cotton, Le Flore, Love, Seminole and Texas Counties - 1 case each

The age range is 0-96, with 169 cases in the 65+ danger zone.

So far there have been 1229 negative tests, 219 hospitalizations and 30 deaths.

Deaths:

Canadian County - a male in the 65+ age group.

Cleveland County - a male in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65+ age group, two males in the 65+ age group.

Creek County - a male in the 65+ age group.

Greer County - a female in the 65+ age group.

Kay County - a male in the 65+ age group.

Mayes County - a male in 50-64 age group.

Muskogee County - a male in the 65+ age group.

Oklahoma County - two females in the 50-64 age group. three males in the 50-64 age group, two females in the 65+ age group, three males in the 65+ age group.

Osage County - a male in the 65+ age group.

Pawnee County - a male in the 50-64 age group.

Sequoyah County - a female in the 50-64 age group.

Tulsa County - a male in the 50-64 age group, a female in the 65+ age group, a male in the 65+ age group.

Wagoner County - a female in the 65+ age group, a male in the 65+ age group.

• REMINDER: Governor Stitt’s “Safer at Home” order includes the following guidelines for all 77 counties until April 30:

◦ No gatherings in groups larger than 10 people.

◦ People age 65 or older or those with a compromised immune system must shelter at home.

◦ PLEASE NOTE: Some local municipalities, to include Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman, have put into place law enforcement efforts to enforce the Governor’s order as well as the cities’ additional “shelter in place” policies.

◦ On both statewide and municipal levels, individuals can still leave for essential errands such as to grocery stores or pharmacies. Please call 2-1-1 or visit covidresources.ok.gov for resources and information.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.