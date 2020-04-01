MIAMI — While there have been no new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa County, there are one each in Delaware and Craig counties.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports seven positive cases in Ottawa County, eight in Delaware County and two in Craig County.

There are 719 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There have been 1,248 negative tests and 219 hospitalizations.

Greer County has been added to the list of counties now required to come into compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16.

There have been an additional seven deaths statewide:

• Three in Oklahoma County, a female in the 50-64 age group and a male and female older than 65.

• One in Greer County, a female older than 65.

• One in Kay County, a male older than 65.

• One in Mayes County, a male in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Osage County, a male older than 65.

There are 30 total deaths in the state.

• Drive-thru testing sites open Wednesday are at Woodward, Altus and Lawton.

Governor Stitt’s “Safer at Home” order includes the following guidelines for all 77 counties until April 30:

• No gatherings in groups larger than 10 people.

• People age 65 or older or those with a compromised immune system must shelter at home.

• On both statewide and municipal levels, individuals can still leave for essential errands such as to grocery stores or pharmacies. Please call 2-1-1 or visit covidresources.ok.gov for resources and information