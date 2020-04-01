OKLAHOMA CITY — Members of Oklahoma’s Legislature will not return to the Capitol this week.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat said he is not sure when legislators will return to vote on the budget and legislative priorities and conclude the legislative session.

But lawmakers are working from home to patch the current year’s state budget, which almost certainly will include a revenue shortfall, and build a budget for next year, said Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

In the middle of the legislative session, legislators cleared out of the Capitol as the COVID-19 outbreak ramped up.

Treat said legislative leaders are taking health care experts’ advice and staying home to reduce the spread of the virus, however there are concerns that by waiting to come back, they might have to congregate at the Capitol when spread of the virus is peaking.

But by waiting, legislative budget experts could build a budget for the next fiscal year that better takes into account the outbreak’s effect on the state’s economy and low oil prices.