The district attorney for Osage and Pawnee counties has posted a warning on his Facebook page in response to reports of people going into stores, saying they had COVID-19 and threatening to cough on people.

District Attorney Mike Fisher confirmed Wednesday morning he had received reports from municipal police departments. He added that he had not received such reports from sheriffs.

Fisher bluntly warned that anyone claiming to have been infected with the novel coronavirus and threatening to cough on others will be subject to arrest and prosecution.

“Now is not the time to demonstrate how stupid you can be,” he said in his Facebook post.

He requested anyone who witnesses such behavior to immediately report it to law enforcement.