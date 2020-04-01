The Ardmore Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a fraud case.

The case is reportedly being investigated as two separate incidents that recently occurred at a business in the 1200 block of North Washington, according to a press release from APD.

The incidents occurred on separate dates at the same location and the two suspects were not believed to be together at the time. However, both individuals are believed to have committed fraud by uttering a forged instrument.

The total estimated loss at this time is approximately $475, according to the press release.

The two suspects were captured on video footage at the time of the incidents. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the two individuals is encouraged to contact the Ardmore Police Department at (580) 223-1212.