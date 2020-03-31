Two Ohio residents were taken into custody Friday night after leading multiple area law enforcement agencies on a high-speed pursuit through Carter, Johnston and Marshall Counties.

At around 10 p.m. on March 27, deputies with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Department were advised of a black Dodge Charger being pursued by Dickson police, according to reports from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 33-year-old Sarah Kay Fowler, had reportedly been driving “extremely recklessly” at speeds of up to 110 mph prior to law enforcement pursuing the vehicle.

Dickson police advised the Johnston County deputies that Fowler was heading eastbound on Highway 199 and deputies took over the pursuit in the Mannsville area, continuing towards the Highway 1 and Highway 199 junction.

The pursuit continued through Ravia, heading east towards Tishomingo and Tishomingo officers set up near Highway 22 and Highway 377 to deter the pursuit from coming into the city, according to reports from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Department.

Fowler then began traveling south on Highway 377 towards Madill at speeds of up to 120 mph. At that time, assistance was requested from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Madill Police Department.

Madill officers set up two sets of spike strips, successfully deflating the tires of the Dodge charger and decreasing the speeds at which the vehicle was traveling to around 10 mph.

However, according to reports, the vehicle continued to move forward on its rims.

North of Madill, on Highway 199, an Oklahoma Highway Patrolman performed a tactical vehicle intervention, which is a maneuver where the front of a police vehicle is used to contact the suspect’s vehicle in order to cause the suspect’s vehicle to spin 180 degrees and impede their ability to continue in a pursuit.

The maneuver reportedly brought the pursuit to an end. Upon contact with the driver and a passenger in the vehicle, a 57-year-old Donald Gail Harlow, officers reported that the individuals showed signs of being under the influence of methamphetamine.

Officers later retrieved an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.

Fowler and Harlow were taken into custody and transported by Dickson police to the Carter County jail, where they are currently being held for multiple charges.

According to Carter County court documents filed March 30, Fowler is facing a felony charge for endangering others while attempting to elude police and misdemeanor charges for DUI (alcohol and drugs), DUS, unlawful possession of CDS (meth and marijuana), and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fowler’s bond is set at $25,000 and a preliminary conference is scheduled for May 21.

Harlow is facing misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, unlawful possession of CDS (meth and marijuana), and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harlow’s bond is set at $1,000 and his case is set on the disposition docket for May 19.