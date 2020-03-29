James “Jamey” Eugene Watkins II

James “Jamey” Eugene Watkins II, 42, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma passed away on March 19, 2020.

Jamey was born on May 4, 1977, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to parents James Eugene Watkins and April C. Grant. He graduated from Copan High School with the class of 1996. Going into the workforce Jamey was not afraid of hard work; he had worked for O’Reilly’s, Schlumberger, Jensen, Silver Dollar, and his most recent employer Kubota. During this time, he had met Corina Watkins and the couple married January of 2000; unfortunately, on October 18, 2008, Jamey’s wife had passed away.

Jamey thoroughly enjoyed life, he was part of the 4H Gun Club, member of the NRA, volunteer fireman, and former president of the Bartlesville Round-Up Club. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and race cars; although he enjoyed many things his most treasured times were being around his son, family, and friends.

Jamey is preceded in death by his wife, Corina Watkins; grandpa, Bill Watkin; and grandparents, Joe and Rena Grant.

Jamey is survived by his son, Trenton Watkins; parents, Jim and April Watkins; sister Kim and her husband Sam Camacho; grandmother, Betty Watkins; nephews, Grant Starr, Mason Veach, Sam Camacho Jr, and Marcus Camacho; niece, Natasha Camacho; great-nephews, Braden Starr, and North Starr; special friends, Christina Gaskill Griffin and Dan Gaskill and mother-in-law, Joyce Fisher; sister-in-law and family, Kim and Bub Little, Emily and Jimmy; several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of other friends.

The family will announce plans for a Memorial Service at a later date.

