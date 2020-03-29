Greetings once again from Price Tower.

As everyone is now aware, we are living in a new world with social distancing, hand sanitizer, elbow bumping and working from home. The new normal has affected us all. Let me share for a few minutes about how it has impacted us at Price Tower.

First and foremost, thank you all for the amazing support and attendance at the gala earlier this month. This may have been the last fundraiser in town before group gatherings were limited. We had more than 250 attend, and were able to raise some much-needed funds for Price Tower.

As of last week, the Inn at Price Tower has temporarily closed. This means all 19 rooms of our historic and unique hotel are vacant. This allows us the opportunity to go through and conduct a thorough assessment and deep-clean all rooms including elevators, landings, and stairwells. We also will be introducing fresh new bedding and towels once we reopen.

In addition, we have closed our gallery to visitors as well. The upcoming Bartlesville Art Association Spring Art Show has been postponed until further notice. We just concluded the very popular Bruce Goff/Herb Greene exhibition last Sunday, and will be using this downtime to freshen up the gallery. Our next exhibition featuring the work of John Hammer is slated for May 14, and at this time we continue to plan for that opening. As an exciting aspect of this exhibition opening John Hammer will be painting an original mural on a wall in our gallery. We are planning a fun “happy hour watch party” while he paints. Let’s all hope the timing of this special exhibition works for us all.

Copper Restaurant + Bar is currently only offering take-out/curbside and home delivery of the special new menu created by our new Wright Chef Jordan Keen and Executive Chef Nook. It is listed on our website: pricetower.org/dine. It’s a great variety of fresh salads, soups, sandwiches, new “bowls” and a few special entree favorites as well. You can even select a bottle of wine to go home with your meal. This is a limited reduced-price menu, and if you spend $40, you get a $10 gift card to Copper that you can use again or gift to someone else. What a great way to help those who are working in the hospitality world, right here in Bartlesville.

As we come to terms with how we are all impacted by this current situation, we are also deeply aware of how this is impacting our friends, family, and neighbors here in Bartlesville and around the world. We will get through this, and come out better for it. Let’s continue to remember each other, reach out to each other, and give grace and support to one another.