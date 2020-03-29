OKLAHOMA CITY - According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health has released the latest numbers for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) within the state.

These are the number of confirmed cases from COVID-19 test kits.

As of Sunday, March 29, the state has 429 confirmed cases in 38 counties:

Oklahoma County - 107 cases

Tulsa County - 57 cases

Cleveland County - 46 cases

Kay County - 18 cases

Creek County - 16 cases

Pawnee and Washington Counties - 14 cases

Payne County - 12 cases

Canadian County - 11 cases

Washington County - 9 cases

Wagoner County - 8 cases

Muskogee County - 7 cases

Comanche, Osage and Wagoner Counties - 6 cases

Osage, Payne and Washington Counties - 5 cases

Delaware and Ottawa Counties - 4 cases

Adair, Custer, Lincoln, Logan, Mayes, Noble, Pontotoc and Counties - 3 cases each

Garvin, Grady, McClain, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pottawatomie, Sequoyah and Stephens Counties - 2 cases each

Bryan, Caddo, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Jackson, Latimer, Le Flore and Nowata Counties - 1 case each

The age range is 0-95, with 137 cases in the 65+ danger zone.

So far there have been 1180 negative tests, 126 hospitalizations and 16 deaths.

Deaths:

Tulsa County - a male in the 50-64 age group, a female in the 65+ age group, a male in the 65+ age group.

Pawnee County - a male in the 50-64 age group.

Cleveland County - three females in the 65+ age group, two males in the 65+ age group.

Oklahoma County - two males in the 50-64 age group, a female in the 65+ age group, a male in the 65+ age group.

Creek County - a male in the 64+ age group.

Sequoyah County - a female in the 50-64 age group.

Wagoner County - a female in the 65+ age group.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.