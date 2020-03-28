MIAMI — Oklahoma has reported an additional seven deaths as of Saturday, March 28, the result of COVID-19, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There are now 15 deaths statewide and 377 positive cases of coronavirus, including new cases in LeFlore and Nowata Counties.

These counties will now be required to come into compliance with Gov. Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16.

The additional deaths included:

• Two in Cleveland County: a male and female, both over age 65

• Two in Tulsa County: a male and female, both over age 65

• One in Oklahoma County: a female over age 65

• One in Sequoyah County: a female in the 50-64 age group

• One in Wagoner County: a female over age 65

There are 15 total deaths in the state.

There have been 126 hospitalizations and 40 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties have reported at least one case.

On Thursday, COVID-19 testing supplies arrived in Oklahoma that will allow for 10,000 individuals to be tested in the coming weeks.

Oklahoma State University is bringing online lab capabilities by early next week that will allow the state, as a whole, to process roughly 2,800 COVID-19 tests a day.

The University of Oklahoma is continuing to partner with the state to expand and bring online capabilities to process a significant number of COVID-19 tests in the coming weeks.

As of Friday, March 27, new regional drive-thru testing sites are open in four cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership, with two more sites being open by next week in western Oklahoma.

Information about those locations can be found here: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing

The state launched a website Friday to coordinate corporate PPE donations across the state to get critical protective equipment to health care professionals who are on the front lines of delivering COVID-19 care: ppedonation.ok.gov