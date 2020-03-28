OKLAHOMA CITY — A letter from an outside law firm representing Gov. Kevin Stitt has reignited a firestorm of controversy within Oklahoma’s gaming tribes.

The letter, authored by Steven K. Mullins of Lytle, Soule & Felty, reminds tribes that they are in “uncertain times” due to the coronavirus pandemic and urges them to “stand together” with the state and sign a proposed gaming compact that accompanied the letter.

The proposed gaming compact proposes a 5% flat fee on all Las Vegas-style Class III games, including table games, while allowing tribes for the first time to institute sports wagering by paying the state a fee of 2 percent of the amount wagered.

The letter was sent to gaming tribes who are not plaintiffs in a current federal lawsuit between tribes and the governor over whether their 15-year gaming compacts expired or automatically renewed on Jan. 1, according to the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association.

“We are disappointed in the action taken by Gov. Stitt through one of his attorneys to take advantage of tribes as they focus on protecting their tribal citizens and non-tribal citizens during this pandemic,” Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Chairman Matthew L. Morgan said in a prepared statement. “This letter is yet another unsuccessful attempt to divide the tribes. The letter confirms the real intent of Gov. Stitt is to destroy the tribal interest outlined in the existing compacts. The tribal leaders who received the letter reject the proposal as disrespectful and disingenuous.”

The letter was sent to the tribes at a time when they are financially vulnerable, with all Oklahoma tribes having temporarily suspended their casino operations in an effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Perhaps more than anything, … we are dismayed Gov. Stitt would exploit the current pandemic for these purposes,” Morgan said. “Consistent with the advice of public health professionals, the tribal governments have suspended gaming operations to help blunt the spread of COVID-19. Nothing is more important to the tribes than working together to fight this deadly virus. Public health is our main focus at this time.”

Baylee Lakey, the governor’s communications director, defended the state’s offer.

“Since day one, the governor has been committed to negotiating with every tribe in Oklahoma, no matter a tribe’s size or location, to achieve a win-win for the future of tribal gaming in our state,” Lakey said. “The State has been aggressively communicating with every tribe in Oklahoma to advance a common-sense solution on Model Gaming Compacts. We cannot comment on the details of compact negotiations while engaged in court-ordered mediation, which is still on going.”

In his letter to the tribes, Mullins attempted to use conciliatory language.

“With this letter, including the enclosed new compact, the state hopes to set aside our differences by sending a message to all Oklahomans, native and non-native, that we are committed to a strong and prosperous future,” wrote Mullins, who served as general counsel to former Gov. Mary Fallin during her administration. “By committing to resolve our differences with this new compact, you provide certainty to your tribal gaming enterprise, allowing for a swifter recovery when the commercial interruption caused by the pandemic is over.”

The proposed gaming compact calls on each tribe to pay the state an exclusivity fee equal to 5% of the tribe’s adjusted net win on all Class III gaming. It also sets out an oversight fee schedule each tribe would be required to pay that would range from $25,000 to $250,000 depending on the annual revenue derived from covered games.