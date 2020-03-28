Jacqueline “Sue” Smith, beloved mother, wife, sister and friend, was received into the loving arms of her Lord on March 23, 2020.

Sue, as she was always called, was born April 7, 1948 in Weisbaden, Germany, with her twin sister. The girls were adopted that very day by an Oklahoma couple stationed there in service with the United States Army. The family returned to their home in Oklahoma City that December. She graduated from Northwest Classen High School and attended Oklahoma College of Liberal Arts (now, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma) for one year. Later, she fulfilled her dream of following her mother’s profession, and received her LPN certification from Gordon Cooper Vo-Tech. Shawnee became her and her son’s home from then on. There she met Mickey Smith; they made each other laugh. They married in May 1979, sharing almost 40 years together. Rock Creek Baptist Church was Sue’s church family, and she loved her many friends and participating in activities, as well as Bible studies there. Sue also enjoyed attending a variety of events, from car shows, equine competitions and demonstrations, rodeos, the state fair, arts and craft shows, flea markets, and antique malls. She also had a huge space in her heart for all animals, but especially dogs and horses. After her Christian faith and her family, the thing Sue loved most was meeting people. It seems she could talk to anyone, any age, and genuinely take an interest in them. She had several close friends, and many friend acquaintances. If she met you, she remembered you, and made you feel special. Even the briefest acquaintance would recall Sue as the person who left you with a little smile in your heart.

Loved ones preceding her to Heaven were her parents, Lt. Col. Russell and Jacqueline (Scott) Carleton, grandparents, Ernest and Mabel Carleton of Oklahoma City, and Julian and Margaret Scott of Poteau, Oklahoma. Family left to remember her are husband, Mikey Smith, son Christopher Coberly, sister Janice Carleton, brother-in-law Lynn Smith and his wife Suzanne, her sister-in-law.

A private graveside service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park.