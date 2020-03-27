OKLAHOMA CITY - According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health has released the latest numbers for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) within the state.
These are the number of confirmed cases from COVID-19 test kits.
As of Friday, March 27, the state has 322 confirmed cases in 38 counties:
Oklahoma County - 94 cases
Tulsa County - 49 cases
Cleveland County - 39 cases
Kay County - 17 cases
Creek and Pawnee Counties - 14 cases
Canadian County - 11 cases
Washington County - 9 cases
Wagoner County - 8 cases
Payne County - 7 cases
Comanche and Wagoner Counties - 6 cases
Muskogee, Osage, Payne and Washington Counties - 5 cases
Adair, Custer, Lincoln, Logan, Noble and Counties - 3 cases each
Delaware, Garvin, Grady, Mays, McClain, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie Counties - 2 cases each
Bryan, Caddo, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Jackson, Latimer, Ottawa, Pontotoc, Sequoyah and Stephens Counties - 1 case each
The age range is 0-95, with 115 cases in the 65+ danger zone.
So far there have been 1084 negative tests, 105 hospitalizations and eight deaths.
Deaths:
Tulsa County - male in his 50s.
Pawnee County - male in his 50s.
Cleveland County - female in her 60s, female in her 90s, male in his 60s.
Oklahoma County - male in his 50s, male in his 70s.
Creek County - male in his 70s.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.