WASHINGTON— Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-02) released the following statement after the House passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“We are in the middle of an unprecedented public health crisis and the American people need help,” Mullin said. “Over the past two weeks, I have had countless calls with constituents and they have all said the same thing: they’re hurting. Our small businesses, our farmers and ranchers, our teachers, our Tribal governments, our health care workers and first responders on the front lines- we are all hurting right now. While this bill won’t fix all our problems, it brings some much needed relief and confidence that the federal government is taking action to combat this crisis.”

“In Oklahoma, we call it the Oklahoma Standard,” Mullin continued. “Neighbors helping neighbors through hard times. Together, as a country, we will help our neighbors and get through this together.”

Some of the highlights of the CARES Act includes:

Cash relief payments to the American people.

$349 billion for Small Business Administration loan guarantees.

Community Health Centers, the National Health Service Corps, the Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education Program, Special Diabetes Program for Type I Diabetes and the Special Diabetes Program for Indians are funded through November 30, 2020.

$150 billion will go directly to States, Tribal governments, and units of local governments, including $8 billion to tribal governments and not less than $1.25 billion to each state.

$1.032 billion for the Indian Health Service.

Aligns 42 CFR Part 2 regulations with HIPAA, allowing the medical community to utilize substance use disorder treatment records in the same manner as all other medical records. Mullin has been a leading advocate for this to provision in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

For a list of Mullin's pros and cons on the act, visit www.mullin.house.gov/uploadedfiles/covid-19_phase_three_cares_act_pros_and_cons.pdf