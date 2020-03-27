Thursday night, the Shawnee community showed up and remained in their cars to practice social distancing to support the healthcare workers at SSM St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee during this COVID-19 pandemic. Using their car flashers and headlights to be visible to those working inside the hospital, those in attendance joined in prayer and songs through their vehicle radios.

During these times, and to be proactive in the COVID-19 situation, SSM St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee has set up a tent in front of the emergency room. While we will not be using the tent at this time, in an event that it is needed, we will have the accommodations ready to triage patients.

If and when the tent is needed, we will post information on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/stanthonyshawnee/ and share information with local media.

SSM Health is offering a free Virtual Visit for individuals who are concerned they may be experiencing symptoms of, or been exposed to, Coronavirus (COVID-19). To receive a free evaluation, go to www.ssmhealth.com/covid19.

Also, as a reminder in storm season, the Shawnee hospital is not a public storm shelter.