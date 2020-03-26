MIAMI — School may be out for the rest of the semester, but area schools are continuing to provide meals for students.

Miami Public Schools will provide meals for pickup (11 a.m. to 12 noon) and by delivery at 83 locations — each regular bus stop with its system of 10 buses.

Meal pick-up locations (from 11 a.m. to 12 noon) are at the south loop at Will Rogers Middle School and the north end of Roosevelt School.

“I want to give a big thanks to our child nutrition staff and bus drivers for their commitment to ensuring our students have meals during the closure,” Miami Superintendent Jeremy Hogan said in a Facebook post.

Miami’s lunch delivery routes and stops include:

Bus #1: Leave Bus Barn, 10:15 a.m.; Roosevelt (food pick up), 10:20 a.m.; Hwy. 10 & 593 Rd., 10:30 a.m.; 61751 E. 90 Rd., 10:35 a.m.; 61900 E. 80 Rd., 10:40 a.m.; 7801 S. 630 Rd., 10:45 a.m.; Hwy 10 & 592 Rd., 10:50 a.m.

Bus #2: Leave Bus Barn, 10:15 a.m.; Roosevelt (food pick up), 10:20 a.m.; Peoria Housing, 10:30 a.m.; Trailer Park, 10:35 a.m.; 4th & B SE, 10:40 a.m.; 7th & A SE,10:42 a.m.; E Street Plaza,10:45 a.m.; Rockdale, 10:50 a.m.; Bus Barn, 11:15 a.m.

Bus #3: Leave Bus Barn, 10:15 a.m.; Roosevelt (food pick up), 10:20 a.m.; 10011 S. 590 Rd, 10:30 a.m.; 590 and 101 Rd., 10:35 a.m.; S. 587 & E. 115 Rd., 10:38 a.m.; S. 585 & S. 584 Rd., 10:42 a.m.; S 585 S. 113 Rd., 10:44 a.m.; 58755 E. 113 Rd., 10:45 a.m.; 927 Eastgate, 10:48 a.m.; 419 Eastgate, 10:50 a.m.

Bus #6: Leave Bus Barn, 10:15 a.m.; Roosevelt (food pick up), 10:20 a.m.; 1514 E. SW, 10:30 a.m.; 22nd & M SW, 10:40 a.m.; Sunset Strip & J SW, 10:42 a.m.; Cooks Apt., 10:45 a.m.; 56195 E. 130 Rd., 10:48 a.m.; 56975 E. 130 Rd.,10:50 a.m.; 57500 E. 140 Rd, 10:55 a.m.; 13201 E. 590 Rd., 11 a.m.; 58600 E. 130 Rd., 11:05 a.m.; 17th & E. SW, 11:10 a.m.; Bus Barn, 11:20 a.m.

Bus #7: Leave Bus Barn, 10:15 a.m.; Roosevelt (food pick up), 10:20 a.m.; 12951 E. 540 Rd., 10:30 a.m.; 12251 S. Hwy 69, 10:33 a.m.; 12601 S. 530 Rd., 10:40 a.m.; 20th & P SW, 10:45 a.m.; 20th & K SW, 10:47 a.m.; 16th & K SW, 10:50 a.m.; 20th & L SW, 10:52 a.m.; 517 E. SW, 10:55 a.m.; Academy, 11 a.m.; Bus Barn, 11:15 a.m.

Bus #9: Leave Bus Barn, 10:15 a.m.; WRMS (food pick up), 10:20 a.m.; Chisholm Trail, 10:30 a.m.; 22nd & Birnamwood, 10:33 a.m.; Oak Lane & Linden Lane, 10:35 a.m.; Oak Lane & Elm, 10:36 a.m.; 22nd & Elm, 10:38 a.m.; 16th & Woodlawn, 10:40 a.m.; 16th & Carol Court, 10:42 a.m.; 16th & Skylane,10:44 a.m.; Elm & Washington, 10:48 a.m.

Bus #10: Leave Bus Barn, 10:15 a.m.; WRMS (food pick up), 10:20 a.m.; Central & D West, 10:30 a.m.; Central & B East, 10:35 a.m.; Central & I East (laundry), 10:38 a.m.; Deluxe Inn, 10:40 a.m.; Bread Store, 10:45 a.m.; 13th & C NE, 10:48 a.m.; Washington West, 10:50 a.m.

Bus #13: WRMS (food pick up), 10:20 a.m.; Goodrich Blvd. & L NW, 10:30 a.m.; BJ Tunnell & O NW, 10:33 a.m.; 7th & H NW, 10:35 a.m.; Wilson West, 10:38 a.m.; BJ Tunnell & Park, 10:40 a.m.; E & Harnard, 10:45 a.m.

Bus #14: Leave Bus Barn - 10:15 a.m.; WRMS (food pick up), 10:20 a.m.; 52260 E. 110 Rd., 10:30 a.m.; Mound Valley Church, 10:35 a.m.; 50521 E. 100 Rd., 10:37 a.m.; 9950 E. 510 Rd., 10:40 a.m.; 51300 E. 100 Rd.,10:42 a.m.; 10801 E. 520 Rd., 10:45 a.m.; 51151 E. 110 Rd., 10:48 a.m.; 53051 & E. 110 Rd., 10:50 a.m.; 53201 E. 110 Rd., 10:52 a.m.; E. 110 Rd. & 540 Rd., 10:55 a.m.; Serenity Inn, 10:58 a.m.

Bus #18: Leave Bus Barn, 10:15 a.m.; WRMS (food pick up), 10:20 a.m.; 920 B NW, 10:30 a.m.; 114 D NW, 10:33 a.m.; 10 C SW, 10:34 a.m.; 10991 S. 545 Rd., 10:40 a.m.; 1121 19th SW, 10:43 a.m.; 15 5th SE, 10:48 a.m.; 117 C SE, 10:50 a.m.; 23 G NE, 10:53 a.m.; 208 K SE, 10:55 a.m.; 1710 Rockdale Blvd., 10:57 a.m.; 2336 A NE, 11:02 a.m.; 1839 B NE, 11:08 a.m.

At Afton, superintendent Randy Gardner, said “we are delivering meals on the bus routes and the students who are dropped off and picked up at school are picking them up, as are those who walk to school.

“We have a pickup line we run during school time and that is open for people to drive through in front of the elementary,” Gardner said. “We are doing a breakfast lunch combo – two meals. And we are running the bus routes and distributing the combo meals once a day in the mornings. Students or their parents should be out in front of their house or bus stop two hours later than their normal bus pick-up time in the mornings.

“We are very pleased with this and feel it is very positive,” Gardner said.

Gardner said169 meals were distributed Monday and 209 Tuesday.

“When you put that into perspective, we are feeding a lot of our children,” he said.

“Our child nutrition staff and administrative staff are assisting and everybody has a great attitude and a smile on their face. We feel positive about the benefits we are providing to the children.”

In a special board meeting Tuesday evening of the Bluejacket Public School board, it was reported that the administrative staff is working on a virtual plan to roll out in a few days for all students, according to Superintendent Shellie Baker, who said they don’t have all the details worked out yet, but an announcement will be made soon.

In addition, the Bluejacket school district will start providing breakfasts and lunches to approximately 70 students starting Monday, March 29.

The district will deliver two meals - breakfast and lunch - on Mondays and Wednesdays through April 30.

If any parent in the district wants their child, ages 1-18, to receive meals, they need to contact the superintendent’s office at 918-784-2365 to get on the list.

At Quapaw, “We started on Monday feeding our students,” Superintendent David Carriger said. “We have five bus routes that we take food out on. We give them lunch for the day and breakfast for the next day. We have been feeding about 378 students, so we are reaching quite a few.

“We also have a grab-n-go outside the high school that has been a success. The community and kids are very appreciative and they are happy to see us out and about. We have a couple of vans plus the school buses that we are taking the food around in,” Carriger said.

He said this would continue until further notice, but at least until the end of the school year.

For more information and updates, visit the Quapaw schools Facebook page or their website at www.qpswildcats.com