Pawhuska City Hall is now closed to routine public access, interim City Manager Tonya Bright said Thursday, March 26.

Residents can pay utility bills via telephone, place payments in a drop box, or pay online through xpressbillpay.com, Bright said.

City government will work with any utility customers who are having trouble paying their bills, Bright said. She emphasized that customers who need assistance should contact the city and talk to someone. The phone number for City Hall is 918-287-3040. The automated answering service provides callers with a choice of which city office they want to reach.

Again, if you need help, call, she said.

Bright added that appointments can be made for customers who have needs such as switching over utilities.

The city’s fitness center also is closed, Councilman John Brazee said.

The City Council met briefly Wednesday afternoon and postponed the general election for the at-large council seat. The election was postponed from April 7 until June 30. Candidates for that election are Rodger Milleson and Steve Tolson.