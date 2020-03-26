Osage County now has three confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

In its daily coronavirus situation report for Thursday, March 26, the Department of Health also reported that Oklahoma now has recorded seven deaths due to the virus, with 248 positive tests statewide, up from 164 the day before.

A total of 27 Oklahoma counties have been confirmed with at least one positive test for the virus.

The agency does not release age or gender information on positive test results by county; age and gender data are released only as elements of statewide numbers, he said.

— Robert Smith