A Durant man is facing felony charges after reportedly severely injuring a Lone Grove resident on Saturday.

According to Carter County court documents, on March 21, Heath Gene Watkins, 18, allegedly struck the victim in the head with a baseball bat at least two times, causing bilateral fractures to the victim’s skull.

The victim also sustained a bilateral epidural hematoma, a head trauma injury involving bleeding around the brain, and fractures to his teeth, according to court documents.

Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said the victim received medical treatment and is currently recovering at home.

"The victim is okay, he is at home and is under the care of his family," Bryant said. "He does have a lot of swelling still and he’s still in recovery mode."

The extent of the injuries and force used are considered as "likely to cause death," according to court documents.

Heath was taken into custody and is currently facing a charge for assault and battery by means or force as is likely to cause death. His bond is set at $100,000 cash and a preliminary conference is scheduled for April 23.

If found guilty, Heath could face life imprisonment.

At this time, Bryant said deputies are unsure of a motive for the incident. The incident is currently under investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available.