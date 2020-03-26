The Bartlesville Board of Education has voted to delegate executive powers to Superintendent Chuck McCauley as it continues to react to the coronavirus pandemic.

The vote came Wednesday afternoon during in a special virtual board meeting. It followed the State Board of Education’s unanimous approval of an order to close all school buildings and implement a Distance Learning Plan to complete the 2019-20 school year for Oklahoma students.

Beginning April 6, districts will be expected to provide distance learning for the rest of the school year.

For the Bartlesville district, the Wednesday vote grants the superintendent the following temporary powers:

• Authority to waive board policies as he seems necessary to comply with guidance from appropriate health or government authorities.

• Authority to take lawful actions necessary to ensure the continuation of public education and the health of its employees by making adjustments to the curriculum, employee work schedules, modifications to the school calendar, delivery of homebound meals, limitations on access to property owned or controlled by the board of education.

• Authority to enter into contracts without prior board approval for any dollar amount necessary for the purchase of materials related to the COVID-19 virus.

The board is also in the process of formulating its plan for distance learning for Bartlesville students.

On a statewide level, the State Board of Education plan comes as numbers grow for positive COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

“Oklahoma has tremendous educators – strong, dedicated, tenacious and smart. We have faith and confidence that our districts and teachers are committed to creative and innovative ways to continue learning for their students, and they will rise to this challenge,” said State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said in a release.

“Distance Learning Plans will look different from district to district. Many districts have used online tools for some time and will be able to hit the ground running. Others have little connectivity and communities with little or no access to computer technology. I know the hard-working educators in our districts will pull together to make this adjustment to benefit all learners.”

District leaders also will also provide assurances to the Oklahoma State Department of Education of a Distance Learning Plan and ensure services continue for English learners and special education students, the release states.

“Our education communities are tough, resilient and committed. They know, as we all do, that we are all in this together. If this pandemic underscores anything, it is that we must help one another,” Hofmeister said. “We understand the challenges all Oklahomans are facing, and we know we can count on our schools to provide the best education possible in a way that ensures the safety and health of students and everyone in the school and community.”

The state board will provide distance learning frameworks and resources on its website in the coming days. In addition, the agency is exploring how federal assistance could help digital connectivity for some districts.

OETA, Oklahoma’s educational public TV network, also will provide help. In partnership with state board, OETA will broadcast instructional daytime programming for the state’s preK-12 students.

While education will resume on April 6 with distance learning, no traditional, in-person instruction or extracurricular activities will be held, the release states. Districts will be expected to following critical safety guidance from the Centers for Disease Control with regard to social distancing for students, staff and school families.

For the graduating class of 2020, each district will adopt a plan that establishes the assessment or assessments those students are required to take in order to graduate.

The State Board took action on multiple waivers – ranging from school calendars to loosening current restrictions on funds – aimed at giving districts greater flexibility to respond to the needs of their students and communities.

— Staff writer Kristine Dudley contributed to this report.