Pawhuska Police Chief Nick Mahoney has been dismissed from his post.

Interim city manager Tonya Bright confirmed the firing to the Journal-Capital on Wednesday morning. She declined to comment about why the move was made.

Mahoney confirmed Tuesday afternoon that he had been dismissed. He said he had enjoyed working in Pawhuska.

Mahoney is the fourth Pawhuska police chief to leave the job, either voluntarily or involuntarily, in a little less than 18 months. He had been chief for a little over a month.

Officer Lorrie Hennesy has been named interim chief, Bright said. Hennesy also was interim chief after the termination of Nick Silva, who was police chief before Mahoney.