One McLoud resident was recently awarded academic scholarships by Oklahoma Baptist University for the 2020-21 academic year. They include Ethan Nusser.

Nusser received the Academic Grant. Presented in recognition of academic achievement, the Academic Grant is an annual $7,000 or $9,000 grant which can be renewed for three additional years, making the honor worth a potential of $28,000 or $36,000.

A senior at Little Axe High School, Nusser is involved in show choir. He is also a member of the varsity football team and the Tri-M Honor Society. He currently plans to pursue a college degree in criminal justice. Nusser is a member of Life Church Shawnee.

Dr. Heath Thomas, OBU president, presented a certificate of recognition to each 2020 academic scholarship recipient during a recent ceremony on OBU’s campus in Shawnee.

For more information on OBU and academic scholarships at the university, visit www.okbu.edu/financial-aid/scholarships-and-grants.