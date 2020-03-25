FAIRLAND — A Fairland man is in custody following a standoff of almost 11 hours at a house on Gray’s Farm Road near Fairland.

The suspect, Edwin Ball, killed one person and injured two more, including Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Jeff Laue, during the incident that started around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.

Laue was struck by a piece of shrapnel during the incident. He was transported to the OU Medical Center for surgery, according to Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd.

According to a joint report from the OHP and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the incident began when a woman and her son and brother went to her former boyfriend’s home on East 230 Road in Fairland.

Ball, 48, was threatening to injure himself. Upon arriving, the woman’s 25-year-old son, Brendan Van Zwell, was shot and killed and her brother, Peter Stokes, was shot and injured.

Ball then barricaded himself in his residence.

Floyd requested OHP support around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the report, while members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and OHP were establishing a perimeter around Ball’s residence, he began firing at them.

Laue was struck in the eye by a pellet and was first taken to a hospital in Joplin for treatment. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office also contacted the OSBI to assist with the murder investigation.

Ball remained barricaded in his residence and the OHP Tactical Team was activated. He remained barricaded for the next six hours and failed to comply with negotiators.

He fired numerous rounds at the tactical team as well. CS gas was introduced into the residence and troopers were finally able to take the suspect into custody around 5:15 a.m.

Ball was not injured as a result of being taken into custody but he was transported to a hospital for observation.

He was then taken to the Ottawa County Jail, where he is facing multiple charges including Felony Murder and two counts of Shooting with Intent to Kill.

Stokes was taken to a Joplin hospital with non-life threatening injuries.