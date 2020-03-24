To maintain proper social distancing Shawnee Public Schools (SPS) changed its meal plan, which began Monday and delivered enough meals for students 18 and under to have two meals a day for up to four days.

According to SPS Superintendent Dr. April Grace, the district will still deliver two meals a day to students 18 and under during the statewide closure, but rather than delivering every day, Grace said the buses will run twice on Mondays and twice on Fridays.

“In light of the new guidance, it made sense to lessen the opportunities for daily interaction. We still want to ensure students 18 and under receive the grab and go bags,” Grace said. “Please check our drop off schedules and routes. Email or call us, if for any reason you did not receive meals. We want to do everything we can to assist our families during this challenging time.”

According to SPS Public Information Officer Cherity Pennington, on Monday mornings and in the afternoon multiple meals will be delivered at each stop so that students will have two meals a day for a four-day period. This new process began on Monday and will happen again on Friday, March 27, again giving students enough meals at once to last them several days.

Pennington said if people in the community would like to ensure their students 18 and under receive meals they can contact Nutrition Services at meals@shawnee.k12.ok.us or at 405-878-1028. They need to provide their name, address, contact number, total in household 18 and under and total household members.

Pennington explained details regarding meal delivery locations and times can be found by clicking the following links which show the elementary school routes the buses will take when dropping off the meals.

Pennington said these routes are expanded to include areas where students typically walk to school.

“Students who walk to Shawnee Early Childhood Center will be served by Route #4 (Jefferson). All other SECC students will use one of the elementary school routes in which they live,” Pennington said Shawnee Middle School students will select their typical bus route number or elementary school neighborhood if they do not ride a bus.

In addition, Pennington said Shawnee High School students will select their elementary school neighborhood and those high school students living in the Grove area will be served by Will Rogers Route #11 and those in North Rock Creek will be served by Will Rogers Route #10.

“If you need assistance in finding the correct delivery route, call the SPS Transportation Department at 405-878-1021 beginning at 6 a.m., Monday, March 23,” Pennington said. “Buses 18-22 will make their regular stops beginning at 8:35 a.m.”

The links are as follows:

Jefferson Meal Routes - (Routes #1, #2, and #4; approximately from Broadway to west side of District and from Independence South)

Horace Mann Meal Routes - (Routes #3 and #8; approximately south of Highland and east of Kickapoo)

Sequoyah Meal Routes - (Routes #5 and #9; approximately between Independence and Highland and east of Broadway)

Will Rogers Routes - (Routes #6, #7, #10, and #11; approximately north of Independence and west of Harrison)

