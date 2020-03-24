Katherine Mainord, 95, former longtime Seminole resident, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Regency Skilled Nursing Center in Shawnee.

Graveside services are planned for at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 24, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens Cemetery, east of Seminole on Highway 270, with Pastor Donnie Knight officiating.

Services are under the care of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.

