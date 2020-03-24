Glenda Ramsey, 75 was born on March 18, 1945, to Walter and Cleta Cherry in Yukon. Our mother passed peacefully on March 20, 2020.

Glenda was raised in Yukon. She was a homemaker for most of her life. She enjoyed going to garage sales and loved spending time with her family; her grandchildren were the focal of life, especially her great-grandson, Gabriel “Boo Boo” Potts.

She lived in Tecumseh with great-grandson, Gabriel “Boo Boo” Potts and her two daughters, Tina and Lisa.

Glenda was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, John Slattery; two sisters, Clara and Wanda.

She is survived by two daughters, Tina Potts and Lisa Fry; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Patrick and Sharon Slattery and Bobby Cherry; three grandsons, Deland, Dakota and Dallas Potts; seven great-grandchildren; five sisters, Sheila, Marilyn, Carol, Betty and Rue; three brothers, Lyn, Wendell and Donnie; and other loving extended family and friends.

Public visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, at Cooper Funeral Home. Private family services will be under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

