The lowest gas prices in years are being seen both locally and nationally, an offshoot of COVID-19.

The lowest reported price of unleaded regular in the Miami area as of Monday morning was $1.19.

Three had posted $1.49 a gallon and there were two at $1.53/g, according to GasBuddy.com.

That pump price of $1.19 is a drop of 50 cents just since Thursday morning.

The cheapest price in Oklahoma was $1.10/g and the high was $2.49.

The national average price has dropped 12.8 cents in the last week, averaging $2.08/g Monday morning.

Tulsa’s lowest price Monday morning was $1.43 and in Oklahoma City it was $1.07.

The low price in Joplin was $1.29.

"Gas prices have spent virtually all of March marching lower, with the drop continuing as the coronavirus destroys oil demand globally, leading to the lowest oil prices we've seen in 18 years, paving the way for still an additional 35-75 cent per gallon drop at most stations in the weeks ahead," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "I don't think I've ever seen such a collapse in prices, even including the Great Recession. What we're witnessing is easily going to go down as the great collapse in oil demand, and for motorists hurrying to fill up today, they're wasting their money as prices will continue to drop in the days ahead.

“Gas stations are passing along the drop several weeks behind, and there's plenty more room for prices to drop, putting 99 cents per gallon prices as a strong possibility for perhaps many more stations than we previously anticipated. This is truly an unprecedented turn of events."