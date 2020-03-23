Leonard Clyde Watts, ninety-year-old Miami, Oklahoma resident passed away Wednesday March 18, 2020.

Leonard was born on June 17, 1929 in Flint, Michigan to Clyde and Della (Wright) Watts. He graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1947. Leonard started working for B.F. Goodrich in Miami, Oklahoma on January 27, 1948 and remained there until he retired as maintenance supervisor on October 1, 1985. He was married to the love of his life, Nadine Blois on June 20, 1948 at the Sycamore Chapel in Wyandotte. They were married 45 days short of their 70th wedding anniversary. Leonard loved cars, he loved taking care of cars, cleaning them and loved to pass on that knowledge to others. He loved doing yardwork and even housework, he loved fixing things. Leonard was known as a fair person, a devoted, loving family man, who loved to tell his stories of “growing up country” and B.F. Goodrich stories. He loved his sweets, especially cookies, but above all he loved his family.

Leonard is preceded in death by his wife Nadine, parents Clyde and Della, son Ray Watts, a brother Gary Watts, and a sister Lois (Watts) Thomas.

Survivors include his daughter Beverly Armstrong and husband Kyle of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, grandson Bret Armstrong and wife Mary of Tulsa, Oklahoma, granddaughters Kayla (Armstrong) Soutee and husband Eric of Tulsa, and Andrea (Watts) Newhouse and husband Eric of Brenerton, Washington. Leonard is also survived by five great grandchildren Avery Armstrong, Sophia Armstrong, Lydia Armstrong, Caleb Soutee and Ethan Soutee, and two brothers Bob Watts and wife Mary of Newton, Kansas, and Larry Watts and wife Mary of Neton, Kansas, and a sister Joyce Spitler and husband Dave of Joplin Missouri.

Graveside Services for Leonard will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday March 24, 2020 at the Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery in Miami, Oklahoma. Chaplain Geoff Buffalo will officiate.

Notes of encouragement for the family may be left at www.brown-winters.com

Funeral services are under the direction of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Miami.