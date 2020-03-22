OKLAHOMA CITY - According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health has released the latest numbers for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) within the state.

These are the number of confirmed cases from COVID-19 test kits.

As of Sunday, March 22, the state has 67 confirmed cases in 16 counties:

Oklahoma County - 26 cases

Cleveland County - 13 cases

Tulsa County - 6 cases

Kay County - 4 cases

Pawns County - 3 cases

Canadian, Garvin, Payne and Washington Counties - 2 cases each

Custer, Grady, Jackson, Logan, McClain, Muskogee and Noble Counties - 1 case each

The age range is 0-88, with thirteen cases in the 65+ danger zone.

So far the state has had 669 negative tests, 102 tests are still pending, there have been eleven hospitalizations and two deaths.

The most recent death was a Pawnee County male in his 50s.