OKLAHOMA CITY - According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health has released the latest numbers for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) within the state.
These are the number of confirmed cases from COVID-19 test kits.
As of Sunday, March 22, the state has 67 confirmed cases in 16 counties:
Oklahoma County - 26 cases
Cleveland County - 13 cases
Tulsa County - 6 cases
Kay County - 4 cases
Pawns County - 3 cases
Canadian, Garvin, Payne and Washington Counties - 2 cases each
Custer, Grady, Jackson, Logan, McClain, Muskogee and Noble Counties - 1 case each
The age range is 0-88, with thirteen cases in the 65+ danger zone.
So far the state has had 669 negative tests, 102 tests are still pending, there have been eleven hospitalizations and two deaths.
The most recent death was a Pawnee County male in his 50s.