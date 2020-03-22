An Ardmore man pled guilty to multiple charges for possession of juvenile pornography earlier this week.

On March 18, Connor Tubbs, 31, received a sentence of 20 years with all but five suspended for two counts of possession of juvenile pornography and five years for violation of Oklahoma statute via a computer.

The counts are all set to run concurrently, meaning Tubbs will serve five years in jail. During his probation period, Tubbs is required to comply with state sex offender registration laws.

If Tubbs violates his probation, he could serve some or all of the rest of his sentence in jail.

Deputies from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tubbs earlier in January after receiving information regarding an address in Ardmore where explicit files were being downloaded.

According to an affidavit by a Carter County deputy, a search warrant was executed at Tubbs’s residence, located off of State Highway 199, on Nov. 25, 2019.

All computers and data storage devices at the residence were seized as evidence at that time and later forensically examined.

Tubbs was found to have several images and videos depicting children under the age of 16 engaging in sexual acts, some with animals.