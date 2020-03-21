By Kristie Ackert

New York Daily News

TAMPA, Fla. (TNS) — Aaron Judge is healing as baseball is paused during the national emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Yankees slugger went through with scheduled tests on Friday morning and revealed that aside from a stress fracture in his first right rib, he had been dealing with a partially collapsed lung.

“It’s a pneumothorax, basically this little thing on the lung, that we were having a little issue with,” Judge said Friday as he left George M. Steinbrenner Field. “But that was all healed up and good to go.”

The pneumothorax had not been mentioned before, but does explain why Judge could not pinpoint where he was feeling discomfort. “A pneumothorax occurs when air leaks into the space between your lung and chest wall. This air pushes on the outside of your lung and makes it collapse. Pneumothorax can be a complete lung collapse or a collapse of only a portion of the lung,” according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.

“The pneumothorax came back (as) completely gone. Which is a good thing, which means I can fly if I need to go home,” Judge said.

The fractured rib took several weeks and a dozen tests for the Yankees medical staff to diagnose, but Judge said it dated back to Sept. 18, when he crashed into the ground trying to make a diving catch of an Albert Pujols fly ball.

That bone is healing slowly, but with MLB and the nation uncertain when we will be able to return to work and sports, Judge has time to let it heal.

“That’s the silver lining in all this, I think, just having the ability to not feel rushed trying to get back for a certain date, especially since we don’t really have a date,” Judge said. “So, yeah, just trying to let it heal, try not to rush it.”

Two weeks ago, the Yankees were looking at Judge missing Opening Day, which was originally scheduled for next Thursday, March 26. The right fielder was giving the rib two weeks to heal and then faced a decision about whether to have surgery to remove the rib.

“The bone’s still about the same, slight improvement, but in two weeks — I can’t really tell much of anything, but … the bone’s healing the way it should be,” Judge said. “So probably another test here in a couple more weeks. Go from there.”

For now, Judge is remaining in Tampa, where he has an offseason home, and where he can continue his treatment with the Yankees’ rehab staff. He is one of three regulars who are rehabbing at the major league complex during the MLB shutdown, joining Luis Severino and Giancarlo Stanton. DJ LeMahieu, Tyler Wade, Clint Frazier and Mike Ford were also at the complex on Friday doing workouts. Judge took part in some “light activity” on the field Friday.

But he has been unable to hit or throw for two weeks now.