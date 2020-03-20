If you have a meeting or event that has been cancelled or rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, email dgraham@examiner-enterprise.com or call 918-335-8246.

• The Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department’s annual dinner and meeting scheduled for Saturday, March 28, has been cancelled until further notice.

• Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s campus will be closed for the remainder of the spring semester effective Sunday, March 22.

• The March 23 meeting of the Washington County Cattlewomen’s Association has been cancelled.

• Knights of Columbus fish frys scheduled for March 27 and April 3 at Father Lynch Hall, West 8th Street and Keeler Avenue have been cancelled.

• The Pioneer Woman Mercantile in Pawhuska has closed through March 28.

• The Bartlesville Public Library has closed its meeting rooms through March 22. All library programs scheduled during this period have been cancelled, too. When possible, the library will host programs on Facebook Live.

• OKM Music has postponed its “Festival Prelude: Beethoven and the Future of Music” to Sunday, Oct. 4. The performance featuring the University of Oklahoma Symphony had been scheduled for Thursday, April 23. All ticket-related questions can be directed to the OKM Music Box Office, 918-336-9900 or the Bartlesville Community Center at 918-337-2787. Currently, the 36th Annual OKM Music Festival, is still planned to take place June 12 through 18. For more information on the 2020 OKM Music Festival, visit www.okmmusic.org.

• The “Bunco for a Cause” event on April 16 at the Nowata City/County Library has been postponed.

• The Caney Valley Chamber of Commerce has changed its banquet date to April 17.

• “Ask a Genealogist Day” scheduled to be held in the Bartlesville Library on March 21, has been cancelled.

• “Celebrate! 100 Years of Woman Suffrage” has been postponed until Saturday, Aug. 29.

• The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is postponing a style show scheduled for April. An alternate date will be selected.

• Westside Community Center is closed until further notice.