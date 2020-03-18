If State Question 805 becomes law, prosecutors and jurors would be prohibited from considering a criminal’s past record in deciding his punishment. Now read that again and let it sink in.

Domestic abuse by strangulation, domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon, burglary in the second degree, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, second degree robbery, second degree arson, aggravated assault and battery, assault and battery on a police officer, animal abuse, maiming another, exploitation of an elderly or disabled person, auto theft, larceny of livestock, discharging a firearm into a business or dwelling, and lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16 are just a few of the crimes for which a career criminal could be found guilty but neither the jury nor the prosecutor could consider his prior criminal history in deciding what punishment he should receive — that is, if Question 805 becomes law.

In other words, a jury could find a defendant guilty of lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16 but only sentence him to punishment as a first time offender even if he had two, three or more prior convictions for the same crime. And, I can tell you from experience, that there are many defendants who commit these crimes multiple times until someone says “enough is enough.”

So the question that we must ask ourselves is how does this proposed law — Question 805 — possibly protect our citizens and communities. The answer is simple – it does not! If State Question 805 finds its way onto the ballot and is approved by a vote of the people, it protects the career criminal while putting our communities, including the most vulnerable — the elderly and our children — at greater risk.

Like so many of you, I believe in second chances but not for all crimes. Some crimes, like those listed above, require at least the opportunity to punish to a greater extent when the one who has committed the crime has done so before and may very well continue to do so. State Question 805 takes away the ability of prosecutors and jurors to say “enough is enough.” It gives the career criminal the green light to commit the same crime over and over again knowing that he will NEVER face a greater punishment for his continuing victimization of our communities.

Some things are wrong and they will always be wrong. Please join me and all district attorneys in the state of Oklahoma as we tell those who would protect the career criminals at the risk of our communities, that we stand firmly united against their efforts.

Let’s keep our homes, our businesses, our elderly and our children safe by opposing State Question 805.