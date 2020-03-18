The Shawnee Little Theatre's Board of Directors announced Tuesday that it would be suspending the production and performances of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” originally scheduled to open April 17.

“The health and well being of our patrons, volunteers, crew and actors is at the heart of this decision,” a statement from the board said. “At this time we intend to resume rehearsals and performances in the future. As you know this is a fluid situation and we will reassess as more information is available. We are adapting as quickly as we can with the developing news about COVID-19. We will keep our subscribers informed through emails, our website, the press and on social media.”

Anyone with questions can contact the board at shawneelittletheatre@gmail.com.