To help slow the spread of COVID-19, Osage County commissioners Monday morning voted 3-0 to suspend general public access to the county courthouse and other county properties for two weeks, with that decision to be reviewed next Monday.

Only county employees and staff members of the district attorney’s office, who are state employees, will have access to county buildings.

Events at county facilities will also be suspended during the two-week period.

By early afternoon Monday, The Pioneer Woman Mercantile — arguably Pawhuska’s signature retail business — announced it would close at the end of the day and remain closed through March 28.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience this will cause for folks who planned to travel to see us, but we believe this is the right decision,” The Merc said in a statement posted on Facebook. “Our prayer is that this passes quickly so that we can all enjoy many good times ahead. We love you all and will be ready to see you as soon as we can! Please stay safe and well. God bless you and yours.”

Residents who have business to conduct with county offices, and who have questions or concerns about their ability to do so remotely, will need to contact those offices via telephone or email to discuss their options.

The commissioners anticipated Monday that they will meet somewhere other than the courthouse next Monday, to make it possible for the public to attend. Residents who wish to have access to the county board’s meeting will need to check the Monday, March 23, agenda, when it is posted on the doors of the courthouse and posted online, to obtain details about where the meeting will be held.

The commissioners discussed their options after hearing Monday from District Attorney Mike Fisher, who said that he had become aware during the weekend of an emergency medical technician (EMT) working in Cleveland, who had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus after having been on an emergency medical run to Hominy. Fisher said he had learned the EMT’s immune system apparently already was compromised before being exposed to COVID-19. He said the woman lived in Payne County, and her positive test was being reported as a Payne County case of the virus.

“So, we do have a case that is connected to Hominy,” Fisher said.

Two other EMTs, who had been exposed to the female EMT who tested positive, also had been tested, Fisher said. It would probably be Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday before their test results would be known, he said.

Fisher said the Pawnee County courthouse (his district consists of Osage and Pawnee counties) had been closed to the general public.

Judges working cases in Osage County District Court and Fisher’s office will be working together to postpone matters that can be rescheduled without adverse consequences. They will also be making arrangements in regard to cases where there could be constitutional or other legal problems if hearings are not held. The county will be able to use a video-conferencing link between the county jail and the judges to facilitate handling the work of the court as safely as possible.

Sheriff Eddie Virden said Monday that he will not be jailing persons for non-violent offenses, as he and other officials work to reduce the size of the county jail population. Virden said that a list of prisoners was being supplied to judges and the district attorney’s office so those offices can help the Sheriff’s Office determine if there are people already in the jail on suspicion of non-violent offenses who can be released at least for the time being.

Fisher defined things in terms of crimes for which a defendant can be made to serve 85% of his or her sentence, as well as persons accused of domestic assault and battery. These persons will likely be incarcerated, he indicated, but others most likely will be allowed to remain unjailed during the health emergency. Fisher did clarify that he had told law officers in his district they could jail any suspect, even if that person had been arrested on a complaint of a non-violent offense, if they considered that person to have a violent past and violent tendencies.

“We will evaluate each situation individually,” Virden said. He commented that people tempted to see the health crisis as an opportunity to commit crimes without consequences should think again. Offenders will be prosecuted, even if not all of them are immediately jailed, he said.