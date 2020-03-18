Week of Mar. 18 to Mar. 24

Students are enjoying their spring break this week, as they are out of school until Monday, March 23.

The Barnsdall Citizens, Inc. will be hosting a 50 Plus event of food and games on Thursday, March 19. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and is held at the Barnsdall Community Center.

Congratulations to the Barnsdall High School baseball team for becoming the champions of the Caney Valley Tournament. The high school baseball team will play two games this week coming up, as they travel to Glencoe on Monday, March 23, and host Wesleyan on Tuesday, March 24. The junior high baseball team will host Glencoe on Monday, March 23. Come out and support our baseball teams.

The Barnsdall Lady Panthers will host two nights of slow-pitch softball games next week. The team will play a double header at home against Kellyville and Blackwell on Monday, March 23. The Lady Panthers will also play Olive on Tuesday, March 24. Come out and support the Lady Panthers.

The high school track team travels to Dewey for a track meet on Tuesday, March 24. The meet starts at 10 a.m.

Barnsdall students who are enrolled concurrently through Tulsa Community College and attend classes in Hominy will have their spring break extended for a second week. All face to face classes have been cancelled for the week of March 23-29. All online classes will continue as normal. The TCC on-campus services in Tulsa will remain open.

The Barnsdall National Honor Society students are hosting a blood drive on Thursday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the high school gym. Please support the students and help build the total amount of units collected as the students reach for their goal of 201 units to receive a $2,750 scholarship. No appointment is necessary, but appointments can be made to move ahead in the line. A link will be provided on the high school Facebook page to make an appointment, or you can call the high school at 918-847-2271 to schedule an appointment. T-shirts and refreshments will be given to all donors.

If you will be attending the high school and junior high softball/baseball games this season and are at least 60 years of age, you are eligible to purchase a senior citizen pass. The baseball passes are $45 while the softball passes are $30. The passes will pay for your admission into all of the home games. Contact Mrs. Tafoya at the high school office to purchase a pass.

Students who are members of the Cherokee Nation will be filling out their undergraduate and concurrent scholarship applications Monday, March 30, at 1:30 p.m. Mrs. Farber has invited the Cherokee Nation Counselor to talk with all seniors about scholarships and to complete the Fall 2020 application. Please make sure to bring all required documents to upload to your application.

Community & School Events

March 18

No School, Spring Break

March 19

No School, Spring Break

Barnsdall Citizens, Inc. 50+ Bingo, 5:30 p.m.

March 20

No School, Spring Break

March 23

HS Softball at Home vs Kellyville & Blackwell, 4 p.m.

HS Baseball at Glencoe, 4:30 p.m.

JH Baseball at Home vs Glencoe, 4:30 p.m.

March 24

HS Track at Dewey, 10 a.m.

HS Softball at Home vs. Olive, 4:30 p.m.

HS Baseball at Home vs. Wesleyan, 4:30 p.m.