Associate District Judge Stuart Tate on Friday in Osage County District Court sentenced Hung Dinh, 46, to 20 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter in connection with the 2015 automobile accident death of Betty Reber, 79, of Pawhuska.

Tate accepted a recommendation joined in by the prosecution and the defense for a sentence of 20 years for manslaughter and 1 year for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, to run concurrently (at the same time), with credit for time served. The drug Dinh was accused of using was methamphetamine.

Dinh was charged in connection with a three-vehicle traffic accident on Highway 60, several miles west of Bartlesville, that resulted in injuries to Mrs. Reber that caused her to subsequently be pronounced dead at Jane Phillips Medical Center. Mrs. Reber, who was originally from Hominy, was well-known in the Pawhuska community because of her work with young adults, and because of her involvement in civic and church activities. She was the wife of the late John Reber, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 91. Mr. Reber was a former Pawhuska High School band director.

Betty Reber’s status as a cherished member of the local community was in evidence Friday at the sentencing hearing, as some 25-30 relatives and friends attended the hearing and listened as Kerry Reber Weger, Mrs. Reber’s daughter, read a statement from the victim’s family regarding the impact of the crimes Dinh committed.

Weger described the “tragic, sudden loss” of her mother as a “crushing blow,” and explained that Betty Reber had been keenly devoted to her eight grandchildren, and had been deprived of the joy of attending events such as graduations and weddings that would have involved those grandchildren.

“My dad, perhaps, suffered the most,” Weger said, noting that the late John Reber was badly injured in the traffic accident, suffered the emotional loss of his wife of 58 years, and suffered financially as well.

“He had to attend a funeral for his beloved wife in a wheelchair,” Weger said. She also turned her attention to what she thought her mother, a devout Christian, would have wanted for Dinh.

“My mom was an incredibly strong believer,” Weger said, adding that her mother would have wanted a spirit of forgiveness toward Dinh. “We know that is what she would have wanted us to have in our hearts for the defendant.”

Weger expressed hope for a Christian conversion for Dinh, and an ultimate forgiveness for his sins.